Barrie's Battle of the Atlantic celebration to cause road closures

Road closures will be in effect for some downtown Barrie streets on Sunday for the 2023 Battle of the Atlantic parade and ceremony.

The Navy League of Canada requires the city to shut down Dunlop Street between Mulcaster Street and Clapperton Street, along with Owen Street between Dunlop Street and Collier Street.

Those sections of roads are closed from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. except for emergency service vehicles. Detour routes will be available.

In addition to the road closures, the Spirit Catcher and Chase McEachern parking lots are closed during that time.

Local businesses remain open.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest battle of the Second World War, according to the Naval Association of Canada.

It's celebrated on the first weekend of May every year to honour those who served in the Royal Canadian Navy, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Canadian Merchant Navy during the Battle of the Atlantic.