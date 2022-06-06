Barrie's chief of police announces retirement

Barrie's police chief announced she's stepping down after more than four decades in policing.

Kimberley Greenwood took the role of police chief in Barrie in 2013, and on Monday, she announced she was retiring.

"I am truly honoured and grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the Barrie Police Service for the past nine years, working alongside the dedicated members of our Service," she stated.

Greenwood began her career in 1981 with Toronto Police.

During her time as Barrie's chief, she served as president of the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police and was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.