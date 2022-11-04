Barrie's Christmas Arts & Crafts Show welcomes shoppers back

It might be two years late, but the 26th annual Barrie Christmas Arts & Crafts Show is ready to jingle the holiday bells at the Sadlon Arena.

After a two-year hiatus, the holiday Christmas craft fair starts Friday at noon and runs all weekend long.

The event has been delighting shoppers with more than 140 talented crafters and artisans selling their one-of-a-kind creations, while offering a unique gift-buying experience.

Admission is $10, with a $2 discount for seniors.

Children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult.