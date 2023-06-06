Barrie's Curbside Giveaway Day returns to encourage recycling

Residents in Barrie can put unwanted household items to the curb this weekend as part of the city's Curbside Giveaway Day.

The free garage-sale-like event takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is a chance for residents to give gently-used items a second life to support the longevity of the local landfill.

Residents can put items, such as toys, furniture, books, sporting goods, small appliances, tools, art, and the like to the curb and mark them 'free' for others to pick up.

The City's Curbside Giveaway Day event Facebook page has a section for residents to post and see what's available.

Anything remaining at the curb by 9 p.m. Saturday must be removed. There will not be a special municipal collection.

The curbside giveaway day happens twice a year in Barrie, with the next event happening in September.