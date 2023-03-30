Barrie's downtown library still open during road shut-down

Closing a road for new development is no big mystery.

But when it's beside Barrie's downtown library, it might take a little sleuthing to get to the front door.

The whodunit, in this case, is Morris Shelswell Excavating and their sub-contractors, who will begin infrastructure work for the new development at 67 Owen Street Monday.

It will result in a full closure of the Owen and McDonald streets intersection for about four weeks.

The following areas will still be accessible while the work is being completed:

The sidewalk along Owen Street

24/7 Book drop and express pick-up window

McDonald Street parking lot

The library will remain open, and there will be no service disruptions as a result of the outside work.

Learn more about this development on Barrie's website.