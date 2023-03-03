Barrie's drinking water scores perfect in quality evaluation

Barrie's drinking water quality remains strong after receiving a 100 per cent score from the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP).

Barrie's rating is being published in the Ministry's Chief Drinking Water Inspector's annual report.

"We're proud of the quality of our drinking water in Barrie," said Bala Araniyasundaran, general manager of infrastructure, in a press release Friday.

"Our drinking water system is operated and maintained to the highest quality standards, and this perfect score is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of our staff."

Water inspections are done annually across the province – a legislative requirement under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

It makes sure water quality is up to MECP standards. The complete report can be found on the city's website.