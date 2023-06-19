Barrie's Dunlop Diner hosts first drag fundraiser

Many people were in attendance at Barrie's Drags fundraiser at Dunlop Diner on Friday.

The event featured DJs, dogs in costumes, drag queens, auctioned prizes, food and drinks.

The event was put together by the Hanks Haven Rescue Foundation team, with all funds raised to support the organization.

Organizers say the event's goal was to raise additional funds to help support the cost of fostering animals within the region.