Barrie's Dunlop Diner hosts first drag fundraiser
Rowan Fleary
Many people were in attendance at Barrie's Drags fundraiser at Dunlop Diner on Friday.
The event featured DJs, dogs in costumes, drag queens, auctioned prizes, food and drinks.
The event was put together by the Hanks Haven Rescue Foundation team, with all funds raised to support the organization.
Organizers say the event's goal was to raise additional funds to help support the cost of fostering animals within the region.
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint JohnPolice say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
Entire Niagara Catholic school board in hold and secure due to threatAll schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board are under a hold and secure order due to an 'unverified threat.'
WRPS investigate theft report in CambridgeWaterloo regional police released a photo of a person they believe may be connected to reports of a theft in Cambridge.
Officers step in to save turtle at busy Bradford intersectionOfficers in South Simcoe were called to an unusual rescue Monday morning following a call from a concerned motorist.
Lockdown lifted on Manitoulin Island following reports of a shootingA community lockdown was lifted in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island on Monday morning.
OC Transpo expects to know in September when Line 2 LRT might launchAt Monday's light-rail subcommittee meeting, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said she would not commit to a firm opening date at this time, but suggested more might be known in the fall.
Judge orders publication ban of evidence in Windsor murderThe judge has ordered a publication ban of evidence in a Windsor murder trial.
Bradford man accused of impaired driving on Highway 400 found with open bottlesA Bradford man accused of having bottles of booze readily available in his vehicle while driving along Highway 400 was arrested.
Outpouring of support for man who died last week at Algoma SteelAn online fundraiser for the victim of the workplace fatality at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie last week has surpassed its $50,000 goal in just three days.