Barrie's Emergency Control Group discusses tornado response

Barrie's Emergency Control Group met to discuss the tornado recovery response on Wednesday afternoon.

The group is comprised of senior staff at the City, as well as representatives from Barrie police and Barrie Fire, including the Police Chief and Fire Chief.

The main topic for the meeting was identifying how well the City responded to July's tornado and if any improvements could be made.

"An event of this size and scope will always provide opportunities for improvement," writes Scott Lamantia, senior communications advisor from the City of Barrie.

Overall, the response was deemed quick and effective.

"While the consensus is we managed the incident effectively, there are still areas we could further refine," Lamantia writes.

A recommendation was made to create a detailed Severe Weather plan in order to respond to any events that much quicker. Additionally, the group recommended that the City create an agreement with the Salvation Army in the event of large-scale emergencies due to the overwhelming response from the community.