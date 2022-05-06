Barrie's French college welcomes newcomers to Canada

Collège Boréal will ouvrir la porte to immigrants in Simcoe County.

Those doors will be opened by a grant from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to offer settlement services in Barrie and surrounding areas to assist newcomers to integrate into Canadian society.

"Collège Boréal is proud to contribute to the richness and diversity of our communities by offering personalized services that make the difference between fully successful integration and a more challenging process," said Daniel Giroux, president of Barrie's Collège Boréal.

Both French and English language services will be offered to newcomers in their search for housing, health care and community services.

The French college on Bayfield Street will target services by offering a personalized integration program aimed at accessing skills development and planning for employment. Additionally, French language speaking skills will be offered to the newcomers at no charge. They are currently being offered online but will begin in-person in September 2022.

Barrie is the fifth Collège Boréal given the nod by the feds to offer settlement services in the past five years, however, it's not the first.

"For over 15 years now, Collège Boréal has offered a wide range of programs and services designed especially for immigrants," said Baptiste Alain Bourquardez, director of immigration programs and services for Collège Boréal.

"This quality programming aims to allow all newcomers to use their full potential to ensure their accelerated and successful integration in Canada. The expansion of these services in Barrie bolsters our capacity to welcome and retain immigrants in Simcoe County."

Additionally, Minister Sean Fraser of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says it will also help to strengthen the Francophone population across the county.

"The government of Canada is committed to ensuring our capacity to attract and retain Francophone immigrants by helping them to settle in the communities and the language of their choice," said Fraser.