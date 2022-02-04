Barrie's 'Hello Winter' festival begins

Enjoy the great outdoors and say 'Hello Winter' with a festival starting this weekend in Barrie.

Feb. 5 marks the second annual 'Hello Winter,' a winter festival held in Barrie encouraging people to embrace the cold season.

From ice sculptures to free winter activities, a number of events and activities will take place at Meridian Place, Heritage Park, Sunnidale Park, the Barrie Community Sports Complex, and other city sites.

Instead of the traditional 'Winterfest,' the City of Barrie has brought back the 6-week winter festival that will run throughout February and March.

On Feb. 5, a portion of Dunlop Street East will be closed to vehicle traffic as the City brings back the summertime favourite, 'Open Air Dunlop.' Pedestrians will be able to explore the downtown on foot and peruse local shops. Three hundred pounds of ice will be used to carve out sculptures that will light up Meridian Place. The City says the theme for this year's sculptures celebrates northern Canada's wildlife and natural beauty.

For the complete list of events and activities, visit the City of Barrie's website.