Barrie's new downtown addition of The Land Knows You mural

Barrie's big pink wall has a few new splashes of colour.

The new The Land Knows You mural is the latest project by the Downtown Barrie BIA. It was created by artist Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa (Morningstar) Jewell, a mixed French-First Nations artist.

"We're honoured and excited to have Alanah's artwork in Downtown Barrie," said Sarah Jensen, communications and public realm coordinator for the Downtown Barrie BIA.

"Projects such as this one encourage people to explore and interact with their surroundings, which in turn helps create a more vibrant and safer space."

Installed just in time for Nov. 19's Santa Claus Parade and the Noella Treelighting celebration, Jensen says it's an ideal time for the residents of Barrie to see the new installation.

Artist Astehtsi Otsistohkwa is Bear Clan from Oneida Nation of the Thames and grew up off-reserve in Barrie.

An illustrator, painter and muralist, Astehtsi Otsistohkwa's created The Land Knows You mural to share her knowledge about the land.

In her statement about the work, Astehtsi Otsistohkwa said:

The sun will teach us about beginning new every day and the importance of providing light and warmth.

The moon will teach us about the cycles of life and the importance of water. She will teach us that our bodies' cycles are sacred and will tell us stories of Grandmother Moon.

The stars will teach us about navigation and our ancestor's journeys across this land. They will tell us about a time, thousands of years ago, when each of our ancestors started as someone living in harmony with each other and with the land.

The bears will teach us about rest, protecting our young and the importance of strength. They will teach us about survival.

The fish will teach us about the depth of the water and the vastness of aquatic life. He will teach us that the water is worth healing and protecting.

The eagles will teach us about wisdom, guidance and a connection to the spirit world. They will tell us about our Creation stories.

The cedars will teach us about standing tall and strong. They will tell us to give thanks for this life and the medicines that are abundant all around us.

The Land Knows You. She has known you since your ancestors thought about the life you will have seven generations ago. Do you know her?

I want The Land Knows You to bring peace, joy and remembrance. I want it to convince people to honour the life around them and to be thankful that we get to experience life as a physical being surrounded by so much beauty.

I hope that each time someone walks by this mural, they remember where they come from and how loved they are by the land.