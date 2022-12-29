Barrie's New Year's schedule
Before the Downtown Countdown to midnight has begun, residents may want to know what the New Year's schedule looks like.
Barrie Transit
- On New Year's Eve, transit will be free starting at 5 p.m., and Routes 1 and 8 will operate until 3 a.m. There will be no transit service on New Year's Day.
Garbage, recycling, organics collection
- There will be no changes to collection during the week Jan. 2-to-6. Place materials curbside by 7 a.m., and do not place them on the snowbank.
- Christmas trees are collected weekly during the month of January on your regular waste collection day.
Landfill
- The landfill will close at noon on New Year's Eve and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
City Hall
- City Hall will be closed on Jan. 2.
Recreation
- City's Recreation Centres will close at noon on New Year's Eve, close on New Year's Day and open on Jan. 2.
Parking
- A notice will be shared by 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 that will confirm whether overnight on-street parking is permitted 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.
- On-street parking is not permitted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. within the downtown core, and on other city streets 12:01 a.m. to 7a.m., Dec. 1 through Mar. 31. Possible exceptions (weather-dependent) include New Year's Day.