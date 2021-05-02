Barrie's parking ticket forgiveness program may be extended

Barrie may extend a parking ticket forgiveness program designed to encourage people to grab dinner to go from local restaurants.

Tickets can be expunged for people who can show receipts for a Barrie eatery equal to or above the amount they were fined within five days.

On Monday, city councillors will consider moving the program's end date from mid-May to June 3, or two weeks after the end of any stay-at-home order.

Councillor Gary Harvey told CTV News on Sunday that 12 people have applied to have their tickets wiped so far, but only three met the criteria.