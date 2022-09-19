Barrie's run for kids' mental health

Struggling youth in Simcoe Muskoka need space to regroup.

The increased pandemic-related childhood mental health concerns have staff at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) concerned, and they're doing something about it.

RVH teamed up with RBC Royal Bank to go the distance for child and youth mental health as part of the RBC Race for the Kids on Oct. 16 and 17.

"Since the pandemic started four times the number of kids are suffering from mental health issues or crisis, so this is a real need that we need to support," said Randy Tredenick, RBC.

Supporters can sign up to walk or run and help raise funds.

Registration is free. Participants can choose from one of the following distances: 1 km, 3 km, 5 km, 10 km, or 15 km and are encouraged to raise a minimum of $50 individually or $250 per team.