Barrie's RVH rolls back visitor policy amid rising COVID-19 cases

Visitor restrictions are now in effect at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie due to rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Omicron variant.

The hospital announced Monday night that visitor restrictions would be rolled back to Step 1 as of Tuesday.

"The safety of our staff and, most importantly, the patients entrusted to our care, must remain our top priority," wrote Janis Skot, RVH president and CEO in a press release.

Under Step 1 of RVH's visitor policy:

One visitor per patient, once a week for one hour

All visits must be booked by contacting the patient care unit

All visitors must show proof of two vaccinations, identification or proof of exemption

Visitors will be screened after arriving at the hospital and must go directly to the patient area.

The hospital says exceptions to the policy include end of life, childbirth, pediatric, NICU and vulnerable patients.

More information about the updated policy can be found here.