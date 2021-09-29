Barrie's RVH Sperling Drive COVID-19 immunization clinic wraps up operations
The RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie wraps up its full-time service Wednesday.
The mass vaccination clinic opened in early 2021 as a partnership between the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), RVH, and the City of Barrie.
Health care workers at the clinic see roughly 2,000 to 3,000 people each week for a vaccine.
The clinic's COVID-19 testing site remains open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. It's the largest testing centre in the region.
WHERE TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE
The clinic will continue to offer service on a walk-in basis every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through December.
Details about pop-up clinics are available on the health unit's website.
Additionally, the health unit offers a GO-VAXX bus that moves to various locations to help vaccinate as many people as possible.
Location information for the GO-VAXX bus can be found here.
OTHER WAYS TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE
- Local participating pharmacy
- The Barrie Family Health Team
- Some health care providers
- Limited appointments can be made through the local health unit offices.
POP-UP CLINICS THIS WEEK
Thurs., Sept. 30
Tottenham Recreation Centre (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)
139 Queen St., Tottenham
10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Jackson Place Plaza (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)
50 Main St. E, Beeton
3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 2
Midland Marina/Town Dock (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)
165 King St., Midland
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Penetang Marina/Town Dock (GO-VAXX Bus, Pfizer only)
2 Main St., Penetanguishene
1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Currently, residents born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Anyone eligible for a third dose can get more information from the province or contact their primary care provider.