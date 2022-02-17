Barrie's RVH to ease visitor restrictions on Family Day

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie is set to ease visitor restrictions on Family Day.

The hospital says that several visitor restrictions will be eased due to a decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and cases.

"We are pleased that the latest indicators showing declines in COVID cases and hospitalizations allow us to lift some of the tight restrictions we needed to impose during the height of the fifth wave," said Janice Skot, president and CEO of RVH.

In a press release, the hospital announced that one visitor per patient, four visits a week for one hour visit, will be permitted as of Monday, Feb. 21.

The hospital says that all visits must be booked by directly contacting the patient care unit.

All visitors will still be required to show identification and proof of double vaccination or a valid exemption.

Visitors will still not be allowed for patients having procedures done in the operating room, endoscopy suites, interventional radiology, or the cardiac intervention unit unless support is required.

Exceptions to the policy include end of life, childbirth, pediatrics, neonatal intensive care unit and some vulnerable patients.

More information about the updated policy can be found here.