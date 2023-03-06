Barrie's south end traffic congestion to be relieved with Bryne Drive South extension
Plans to relieve congestion in Barrie's south end are driving forward, with work on the first phase of the Bryne Drive South extension.
Bryne Drive South will connect Caplan Avenue to Harvie Road as an alternate route to Mapleview Drive or Essa Road.
The City says the extension will improve connectivity between Barrie's south and north ends and ultimately improve traffic flow, "as well as provide some development opportunities in the south end," noted City of Barrie engineering project manager Aaron Toth.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The extension plans include a five-lane roadway with off-road bike lanes and sidewalks, a new water main, sanitary sewer, and stormwater management ponds.
According to the City, utility relocation work is continuing this week.
Crews are also removing roughly 80 trees and clearing 7,400 square metres of brush.
The project is split into a north and south segment, with the north extension (Harvie Road to Essa Road) expected to start in 2025, which will connect Bryne Drive entirely.
The City anticipates the completion of the project by the end of 2027.
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.
-
Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: policeA woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.