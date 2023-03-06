Barrie's south end traffic congestion to be relieved with Bryne Drive South extension

Plans to relieve congestion in Barrie's south end are driving forward, with work on the first phase of the Bryne Drive South extension.

Bryne Drive South will connect Caplan Avenue to Harvie Road as an alternate route to Mapleview Drive or Essa Road.

The City says the extension will improve connectivity between Barrie's south and north ends and ultimately improve traffic flow, "as well as provide some development opportunities in the south end," noted City of Barrie engineering project manager Aaron Toth.

The extension plans include a five-lane roadway with off-road bike lanes and sidewalks, a new water main, sanitary sewer, and stormwater management ponds.

According to the City, utility relocation work is continuing this week.

Crews are also removing roughly 80 trees and clearing 7,400 square metres of brush.

The project is split into a north and south segment, with the north extension (Harvie Road to Essa Road) expected to start in 2025, which will connect Bryne Drive entirely.

The City anticipates the completion of the project by the end of 2027.