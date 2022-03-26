Barrie's Sunset Drive-In Kicks off 2022 season

In a true sign of the season, a popular spot for movies in the area has opened for 2022.

Barrie's Sunset Drive-In welcomed customers back on Friday evening for the first time this year. After two years of shortened seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions, staff say they are optimistic for a better year.

"I am so excited! This is honestly one of my favourite places to be," says assistant manager Kasandra Slaney. "So we're very excited to be back and just start seeing the familiar faces, our regular customers and just have a great season. That's our goal!"

While customers will no longer have to wear masks as the province-wide mandate has been lifted, staff will continue to wear them as a precautionary measure. The option to pre-book your tickets online remains available, which Slaney recommends to avoid tickets selling out.

"It's such a fun, family-oriented place. People can come here with their dogs, with their kids and just be able to have a good time, enjoy two movies, even three to four movies on a long weekend as well," says Slaney. "People love to come out here like two hours before the movie even starts because it's just such a fun place to be."

Sunset Drive-In not only serves as a go-to for many residents of Simcoe County, but staff tell CTV News much of their clientele comes from people visiting cottages in the region.

The Drive-In will be open on Thursday evenings and weekends, with plans to expand hours to seven days a week after the May long weekend.

