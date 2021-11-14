Barrie's 'Tree of Hope' raising awareness about MMIWG

The Barrie Police Service has taken part in an event alongside other law enforcement agencies to help strengthen relationships with the Indigenous community.

On Sunday, other local officers joined Chief Kimberly Greenwood and the Barrie Native Friendship Centre for the 'Tree of Hope' event to shine a spotlight on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"We are looking to work collaboratively with our Indigenous communities to open up, and to listen and to learn and support all initiatives that are happening in our community," Greenwood tells CTV News.

Chief Greenwood says that according to the RCMP, there are approximately 1200 women and girls who have been reported missing, a number that many in the Indigenous community say is far higher.

The event was the brainchild of Staff Sergeant Linda Moorhouse, who heard about other police services in the north planning similar events. It was first held a few years ago in Thunder Bay.

"What I'm hoping is this is going to bring awareness to this issue and working in partnership with the Barrie Native Friendship Centre and whatever other initiatives we can do to bring awareness, perhaps to raise money to further the cause to find the women and children who are still missing."

Awareness was at the heart of Sunday's gathering, with a similar demonstration held in Timmins at the same time. According to local advocates, the importance of reminding the public of these issues and working towards improving communication is critical.

"I think it's great that we have our local police service getting involved in awareness events, in particular for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women," says Samantha Kinoshameg, the executive director of the Barrie Native Friendship Centre. "Having things brought out into the open and into the public is actually really helpful for us to get improved relations in our community and within the greater community that we live in."