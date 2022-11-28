Barrie's yard waste frustrations are over, City says

The City of Barrie says yard waste collection is back on schedule after weeks of leaf bags piling up at the end of driveways.

Last week, the City threatened legal action against the contractor for the significant delays and multiple complaints by residents.

"We have informed the contractor in writing that the city is seeking financial penalties on behalf of the taxpayers in according with our contract due to non-fulfillment and negligence of contractual responsibilities," Mayor Alex Nuttall told CTV News in an interview.

The contractor, Waste Connections, cited a lack of licensed truck drivers as the issue.

The City said it hoped to recoup the money it has had to pay city crews in overtime to pick up the slack collecting yard waste, plus additional expenses.

During December, yard waste is collected bi-weekly on the same day as garbage pickup.

Garbage and recycling pickup was not impacted by the yard waste collection delays.

The City says it would continue to waive fees for residents bringing yard waste to the landfill until the end of 2022.