Barrie's Youth Haven raises $70,000 for at-risk youth
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
A Barrie organization has raised over $70,000 to support at-risk youth in the community.
Youth Haven's Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk raised $70,207.
The walk was virtual throughout the month of February and accepted donations into March.
Lucy Gowers, executive director for Youth Haven, says events like these are successful due to the community's generosity.
"So many individuals, families, community groups, churches and businesses stepped up to make this CNOY event the most successful," Gowers says. "It really speaks volumes when one considers the challenges faced by so many during the pandemic."
Money raised will help at-risk youth and youth who are experiencing homelessness in Simcoe County.
-
Ottawa eyes green bins in all apartment, condominium buildingsCity staff are recommending the city expand the organic waste recycling program to all multi-unit residential properties, in a bid to increase waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Waste Facility Landfill.
-
-
Spring market brings over 60 local businesses togetherShoppers lined out the door to browse through dozens of local vendors Sunday at Made in YEG Market.
-
Fire crews douse fire at abandoned downtown buildingFirefighters responded to a fire downtown Sunday evening at an abandoned building.
-
Jets keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win over SenatorsNikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists Sunday night in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
-
Do you know what to do if a tsunami hits B.C.? The province's annual reminder to be preparedTsunami preparedness week is underway in B.C., and the province says one of the most crucial things to know in advance is the difference between a watch, an advisory, and a warning.
-
'Russians go home': Edmonton rally stages flash Ukraine death mobAs the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, Edmontonians took to Whyte Avenue to continue standing in solidarity with the war-torn country.
-
-
‘There’s nothing like it’: Beloved Vancouver brunch spot closes after 25 yearsA beloved East Vancouver brunch spot is closing after 25 years, and locals lined up for one last time this weekend.