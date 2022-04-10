Barrie's Youth Haven raises $70,000 for at-risk youth

A Barrie organization has raised over $70,000 to support at-risk youth in the community.

Youth Haven's Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) walk raised $70,207.

The walk was virtual throughout the month of February and accepted donations into March.

Lucy Gowers, executive director for Youth Haven, says events like these are successful due to the community's generosity.

"So many individuals, families, community groups, churches and businesses stepped up to make this CNOY event the most successful," Gowers says. "It really speaks volumes when one considers the challenges faced by so many during the pandemic."

Money raised will help at-risk youth and youth who are experiencing homelessness in Simcoe County.