Barrie Salvation Army kicks off Christmas campaign with drive-thru breakfast
The Salvation Army in Barrie is kicking off the holiday season with a drive-thru breakfast on Friday.
For the second year in a row, the Bayside Mission Salvation Army is raising money for its food and shelter program by offering a drive-thru breakfast.
The breakfast is scheduled to take place on November 19 and tickets are on sale at the Salvation Army’s 16 Bayfield Street location.
“In meals alone, in the first ten months of this year we've done 37,000 more meals than this time last year,” said Major Stephanie Watkinson the executive director of the Barrie Bayside Mission.
“Many of our community members that come to our meals are housed but that's all they can afford is to pay their rent.”
The Salvation Army’s goal is to raise $625,000 to support its programs.
Starting next week the Salvation Army kettles will begin popping up around the city where people can donate cash. Donations can also be made online.
-
Supreme Court upholds 'starting-point' sentences for fentanyl dealersThe Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) has ruled that longer sentences for two Alberta drug dealers are appropriate.
-
Funding dispute between optometrists and Ontario government has some looking to Quebec for serviceAn ongoing funding dispute between the Ontario government and optometrists in the province has left seniors and teens without access to eye care for months. Now, some are crossing over to Quebec and paying out of pocket to get the help they need.
-
RVH President and CEO announces retirementRoyal Victoria Regional Health Centre's president and CEO plans to step down after 17 years of enhancing patient care at the Barrie hospital.
-
City chooses Spanish firm to supply cars for the Green LineThe city's new Green Line will be on the leading edge of transportation technology when it opens for service in about five years and that includes the cars Calgarians will ride in.
-
Runaway barge not being moved from Vancouver beach until Sunday, at the earliestThe runaway barge that drifted onto Vancouver's Sunset Beach during this week's storm won't be moved until Sunday at the earliest, according to the owner.
-
BC Ferries adds extra sailing between Nanaimo, Victoria due to Malahat closureBC Ferries is planning to operate a single round-trip sailing between Nanaimo and Victoria on Thursday due to closures on the Malahat highway.
-
Four people facing drugs, weapons charges after traffic stop in Cornwall, OntCornwall police responded to reports Wednesday morning of an armed man seen in the area of Cumberland Street and Elm Street.
-
Province working towards permanent housing for those experiencing homelessnessThe Government of Saskatchewan said it is working towards additional permanent housing for those experiencing homelessness, as a new, temporary homeless shelter for Camp Hope residents is already full.
-
'Low probability' of COVID virus spreading among deer: Alberta Environment & ParksSARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has spread significantly amongst white-tail deer in the United States.