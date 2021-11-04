Barrie Santa Tour coming to town this month

You better watch out, and you better not cry. While you may not see Santa Claus at most parades this year, he's still coming to town.

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce announced that Santa will be cruising around Barrie neighbourhoods on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Santa will be swapping out his traditional reindeer-led sleigh for an antique fire truck so families around the neighbourhood will be able to get a sight of Saint Nick.

He will then head to Open Air Dunlop in downtown Barrie to kick off the Noella Festival. Families will then have the opportunity to snap a physically distanced photo with Santa from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To see if Santa will be visiting you, visit the Chamber's website.