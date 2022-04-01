Barrie school switches to remote learning Friday due to staffing shortages
A Barrie elementary school will be closed to in-person learning on Friday.
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) said Saint Gabriel the Archangel will be closed due to staffing shortages.
This is the second time a SMCDSB school has been closed due to staffing shortages, after Innisfil's Holy Cross Catholic School had to close last month for similiar reasons.
In an email to CTV News on Friday, Pauline Stevenson, SMCDSB's communications manager, said the staff absences are likely COVID-related.
"It is safe to assume that many of the absences are COVID-related, which is compounded by the fact that we don't have enough supply staff to fill the absences," Stevenson wrote.
According to the SMCDSB, students will be able to access their virtual learning remotely.
Transportation, as well as before and after school child care, will not be provided.
The school board said that families will be updated on the status of the school's reopening.
