Barrie SPCA officially opens newly renovated centre
After months of renovations, the Barrie SPCA has officially opened its renovated centre.
The upgrades at the shelter on Patterson Road include updates to the dog adoption areas, such as new kennels that allow the dogs indoor and outdoor access to individual yards.
The outdoor meet and greet area was improved for prospective adopters to meet the dogs.
New floors were also installed, and the whole centre was freshly painted.
"Anything that improves their stay here and keeps them healthy keeps them less stressed. Every little bit really improves the relationship with the animals, as well as just making them comfortable for the time they are here," said Erin Belsher, Barrie SPCA Community Development coordinator.
The centre says it doesn't have more space in terms of capacity, but the new kennels will largely improve the quality of the animals' stay. Those interested in adopting or donating to the shelter can visit the Barrie SPCA website.
