Barrie Sports Hall of Fame adds new inductees, including one posthumously

It was a celebration of all things sports as some of Barrie's most beloved athletes had their achievements celebrated Wednesday night.

The Barrie Sports Hall of Fame held its inductee ceremony for 2022, the first in-person event for the society since 2019. On Wednesday, three new additions were made to the hall of fame, including one duo.

"The inductees are recognized for their contribution to a sport or a lifelong commitment, more or less who have lived in Barrie or have been a resident of Barrie and call Barrie their home at some point in their life," says Tom Eweles, the chairperson of the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame Society.

Dave Mills and Paul Marley, best-known as the ones who brought the Barrie Baycats to life, were honoured for their dedication to the sport of baseball.

"This induction is honouring," Marley said to the crowd, reflecting on his love of sports dating back to his childhood.

Gary Goodridge, with the nickname of 'Big Daddy,' was also recognized for his lifelong career in the martial arts.

"I'm humbled. I'm truly humbled by even being here. Thank you. I was always involved in competition. Always, from day one," Goodridge said in his acceptance speech.

But perhaps most touching was the posthumous induction of Martin Carl, a beloved high school teacher who coached hundreds of students during his career that spanned more than three decades.

"I think he just had a sense of wanting to give back to his community and to help people, in the school level, the county level, in the province whether it was organizing, coaching, teaching, just helping others," says his widow Eileen Carl.

Carl spent his teaching career primarily at Eastview Secondary School, leading countless students towards their own careers in sports.

"We have had a number of people come forward and say that they wouldn't be the people that they are without Martin's impact on their life, that they wouldn't be the teacher that they are or the dad that they are," says Eileen. "Their lives were changed in a good way for knowing Martin."

Eileen, who herself is a teacher, was joined at the podium by her daughters Whitney and Mackenzie. The two girls have followed in their parent's footsteps, saying they learned from the best, their father.

"I think how can we be more like him. We are both teachers ourselves and moms now, parents, and he taught us a lot about how to be a good parent, how to be a good dad but also how to be a good teacher," says Carl's daughter Whitney Flewelling. "We both love teaching, and hopefully, our kids can grow up and experience some of the things that he's left and led behind."

An oil painting of all of the inductees will be added alongside those of previous recipients, lining the hallways of Barrie's Allandale Recreation Centre.