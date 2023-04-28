Barrie Spring Arts & Craft Show returns to Sadlon Arena

The 27th annual Barrie Spring Arts & Crafts Show is taking place at the Sadlon Arena this weekend.

More than a hundred vendors from across Ontario are participating in the event, showcasing items from many talented crafters and artisans.

The Barrie Spring Arts & Crafts Show is one of the largest events of its kind in the region, providing a platform for artists, crafters, and artisans to share their unique creations with the public.

With everything from pottery and jewelry to home decor and clothing, this event is a paradise for art lovers and those seeking one-of-a-kind treasures.

The event is open to the public all weekend, with tickets priced at $9 for general admission and $7 for seniors. Children under 12 can attend for free if accompanied by an adult.

The event kicked off Friday at noon and will run until 8 p.m. It will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.