Barrie takes action to reduce speeding on city streets

Motorists in Barrie will notice traffic calming measures in several communities across the city to curb negative driving behaviours.

The City said ward councillors work with traffic services staff to determine which streets require temporary speed cushions.

The goal is to reduce speeding in neighbourhoods where lower speeds "enhance safety," the City noted on its website.

Along with speed cushions, crews will install flexible bollards and temporary planters to narrow lanes, and radar speed boards, which can change location throughout the year.

The speed cushions are installed on select streets in early summer and removed in the fall.