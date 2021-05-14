Barrie takes on the largest cycling initiative yet with more dedicated bike areas

The City of Barrie is taking on its largest cycling initiative yet with plans to build more dedicated biking areas.

"Cycling is more popular than ever, and walking and cycling have so many benefits for our community," said Michelle Banfield, director of development services. "As the city grows, Barrie is committed to developing a comprehensive active transportation network to support residents today and into the future."

The active transportation projects include:

New Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Rd./Highway 400 overpass will include buffered bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides (scheduled to open in late June 2021)

Bell Farm Road from St. Vincent St. to Duckworth St. right-of-way expansion, including the addition of on-road dedicated bike lanes (scheduled to be complete by October 2022)

Big Bay Point Road transportation improvements, including bicycle lanes from Bayview to Huronia (tentative completion date in 2023)

Implementation of cycling lanes on Little Avenue and Johnson Street (tentative completion in fall 2021)

Adding cycling lanes on Hanmer Street and Bayview Drive (future project, subject to Council approval)

Last year, 12.7 kilometres of cycling infrastructure was constructed in Barrie, including multi-use trails, bicycle lanes and urban shoulders.

Barrie recognizes May 31 to June 30 as Bike Month, which to encourages more people to give biking a try.