Barrie teen, 14, arrested for threatening another child online: OPP

A young Barrie teen accused of threatening another child has been arrested and charged.

Grey Bruce provincial police launched an investigation following a call from a concerned parent about a series of threats their child received "through electronic means of communication."

Police say the online messages threatened to cause bodily harm.

Officers identified the sender, a 14-year-old, and made the arrest.

The accused, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

"This is yet another occurrence involving youth sending and receiving messages that are criminal in nature," OPP stated in a release on the incident.

The child was released from police custody with a court date scheduled in Owen Sound.

Meanwhile, police urge parents to monitor their children's online activities.

OPP warned it takes these investigations "very seriously," and offenders risk facing criminal charges.