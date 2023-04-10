Barrie teen faces serious charges for paintball attack at basketball court

A basketball game turned into a terrifying experience for three friends in Barrie when a vehicle drove past, and someone started firing what they thought were gunshots.

"[They] proceeded to fire out the top of the sunroof and their windows," said Matthew Theriault.

"We didn't know if it was a real gun or a paintball gun. But obviously, it was pretty scary," Matthew said.

Theriault and his friends were shooting hoops behind the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in the city's south end when they say they were suddenly under fire from a white and black Jeep with at least four people inside, their faces covered with ski masks.

"I told everyone to get on the ground because I didn't know what it was," the 20-year-old added.

The trio said they ducked for cover and ran inside the rec centre to call the police.

Theriault and his father, Michael, later returned to the court to find the pavement littered with plastic paintball shells and blue paint.

"There's no place in this community or any community across Canada for you to be a bully. The violence has to stop," said Michael Theriault. "What is it going to take for someone to get their eye taken out by a paintball gun? And then, how do you feel?"

"There was young kids playing earlier in the court, and it's not okay. We need to do better as a community," Matthew added.

The incident left the three friends shaken and Matthew's father concerned. "My heart stopped. It literally- it's a call that you would never expect as a parent to receive."

The Barrie dad said it's lucky no one was hurt. "A group of young people who wore ski masks, so they had the intentions to cause harm," Michael added.

Barrie police confirmed one person, a 17-year-old local boy, faces three counts of possessing a dangerous weapon.

His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.