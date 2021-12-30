iHeartRadio

Barrie teenager accused of stunt driving offences

image.jpg

A 17-year-old from Barrie is accused of stunt driving for travelling 52 km/h over the speed limit in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say they clocked the driver speeding along Innisfil Beach Road on Wednesday.

The accused faces a 3-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. 

12