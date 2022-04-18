iHeartRadio

Barrie Terry Fox Run campaign shy of $3 million goal

The Terry Fox Run is still months away, but those behind the campaign in Barrie want participants to consider signing up now.

The campaign is $152,000 short of reaching its $3 million goal set when the Barrie run started in 1981.

Marilyn Nigro, the Barrie Terry Fox Run Committee chairperson, said a small donation could go a long way.

"If every resident in Barrie donates one dollar, then we will achieve that $3 million goal."

Each year the foundation and an artist create a limited edition t-shirt for each campaign. "This year, it has a special picture of Terry on the front and then the special message on the back," Nigro added.

The limited-edition t-shirts can be ordered online. Those interested in registering for the Terry Fox Run can sign up online.

The run is scheduled for Sun., Sept. 18, along the Barrie waterfront.

