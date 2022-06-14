Barrie to launch speed cameras pilot project for lead footers

Drivers with a heavy foot through school zones in Barrie could soon find themselves caught on camera.

At Monday night's city council meeting, councillors approved a flexible deterrent to tackle a growing trend of increased speeding in school zones.

Mayor Jeff Lehman said the speed camera pilot project would start small, with two leased cameras.

"The cameras themselves are sort of semi-mobile. You set them up, but you can move them from location to location, and the idea would be to do that for a period of time to get used to the ticket process and enforcement process."

Tickets generated from the cameras would be paid to the city, but the mayor said the goal is to increase safety and accountability for drivers.