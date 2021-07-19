Barrie tornado clean up enters next phase
CTVBarrieNews.ca Producer
Nicole King
The tornado cleanup in Barrie has reached a milestone. Police will be reopening the roads around the Prince William Way neighbourhood today.
Nine roads were blocked after an EF-2 tornado struck the area Thursday afternoon.
Unsafe orders remain in place at 69 homes.
People are still being asked to stay away until the area reopens.
The city's information centre located in a trailer near Saint Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School will remain on site.
The Salvation Army will scale down the donation centre housed at the school over the next couple of days.
The Salvation Army is accepting online monetary donations.
The city has a tornado assistance line at 705-728-8442.
