Barrie tornado cost expected to exceed $35 million

The estimated cost of the EF-2 tornado that struck Barrie a month ago is expected to be released Wednesday.

The report from the Insurance Bureau of Canada will outline the preliminary estimate on how much damage the tornado cost.

The EF-2 tornado hit a neighbourhood in the Prince William Way area in the afternoon of July 15 with winds of 210km/h. The track of the storm was 12km in length and 600m wide.

One hundred and ten homes were damaged, with 71 homes deemed unsafe.

Restoration crews continue to work in the area, sifting through damage and conducting repairs.

Displaced residents are still looking for answers on when they can return home and if insurance will cover the cost of the repairs.

Glenn McGillivray, managing director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction, estimates the damage will be more than $35 million.

Residents with no insurance or insufficient insurance coverage have until Nov., 26, 2021 to apply for the provincial government's Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program.

