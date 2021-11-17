Barrie tornado elicits push for steel brackets designed to resist powerful storms for all new builds

Barrie City Councillors focused on future prevention and continued relief efforts concerning a tornado that swept through a neighbourhood in July at this week's meeting.

After the destructive tornado ripped through dozens of homes, the issue of building codes and hurricane straps was brought to light.

Councillor Natalie Harris was at a family member's home when the tornado hit.

"It was one of the most demolished and devastated houses, and luckily, we made it to the basement in time," she said.

Harris wants the City to explore ways to boost the installation of hurricane straps on homes to prevent catastrophic damage during future storms.

"We are building so many houses in Barrie," Harris noted. "We have a mandate from the province to grow 100,000 more people in the next 10 years, so every home that gets built in the City of Barrie, it is my mission that they have hurricane straps," she added.

Building experts say the steel brackets can help a structure withstand powerful winds and reduce the likelihood of its roof flying off.

The City referred the item back to staff to develop a plan to entice builders to include hurricane straps in future projects.

City staff have three weeks to work on the report and present it to councillors for a final vote.

Families directly impacted by the July 15 EF-2 twister will get a financial break over the next few months after councillors decided to continue to waive water and wastewater billing charges for those displaced.

The City will also waive late charges on unpaid 2021 final property tax amounts until Jan. 1, 2022.

