Barrie traffic to be 'significantly impacted' by Anne Street bridge closure

Motorists in Barrie will have to adapt to a road closure for well over a year as the Ministry of Transportation plans to replace the Anne Street bridge.

The project, which is expected to start in June, will close Anne Street between Edgehill Drive and Donald Street, excluding intersections.

The ministry also plans to make improvements with the future widening of Highway 400.

Detours will be in place during the closure, but motorists should expect delays as construction will significantly impact traffic.

The project is scheduled to be completed in November 2022.