Barrie Transit experiences route delays, cancellations amid COVID-19 cases

Barrie Transit has temporary service interrupations on some routes after nine individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Barrie said there would be no service on route 100 until further notice, while routes 1 and 6 would experience "a temporary reduction in frequency on routes."

The city said riders could expect longer wait times on these routes and suggested checking MyRide before leaving for the bus.

Last week, the health unit declared an outbreak at Barrie Transit after two confirmed cases were found to be linked.

Forsyth said there doesn't appear to be a connection between the rest of the cases.

Late Friday afternoon, the city added, "There are no additional confirmed COVID cases. However, driver availability continues to impact service. Staff will continue to push out service notices to advise the public when there is risk of missing service on specific routes."