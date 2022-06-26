Barrie transit not returning to full operating schedule

City staff have notified council that transit won't return to full operation this year, frustrating several residents.

Barrie transit user Shane Owens takes the bus almost every day and said he's worried about how it will impact him getting around.

"I have a disability so I'm actually dependent on the bus or friends driving me. It getting reduced is not okay. A lot of us that are completely dependent will end up in cabs," Owens said.

During the pandemic, operations were reduced due to low demand and funding from the provincial and federal governments helped keep Barrie transit afloat.

Although things have now picked up again, the pre-pandemic transit schedule won't return.

"Transit still hasn't hit full capacity since the pandemic, we're not getting money from the province or federal government to cover our losses," said Barry Ward, City Councillor. "We decided that until we set our 2023 budget, we're going to keep four of our routes on an hourly service."

The routes affected are 2, 3, 4 and 7, which will now run once an hour.

Before the pandemic, they would operate every 30 minutes. That's something Barrie transit user Larry Pimmett would like to see return.

"I take it every day and sometimes I have to wait an hour and a half for a bus, it's ridiculous," said Pimmett.

The city says revenue shortfalls, high fuel costs and extreme inflation are the reasons to blame.

"Transit in the city of Barrie costs about 22 million dollars a year. Only 8 million of that is covered by revenue. The rest is made up by taxpayers, 14 million dollars, and we're just trying to avoid running up a bigger deficit than that," said Ward.

Council will reconsider bringing back full transit service in their 2023 budget discussion.

