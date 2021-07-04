Barrie transplant recipient encouraging community to get active in support of Sickkids

A local transplant recipient is raising money for the hospital that saved her life.

Starting Sunday until July 10th, participants from Barrie and surrounding areas will get active as part of Steps 4 SickKids to raise money for the hospital.

The initiative was started by 14-year-old Ashley Logan, a transplant recipient herself.

Logan received a liver transplant at SickKids at just two years old, which led her to found Ashley's Angels.

"After my transplant, Ashley's Angels started as a way to fundraise for SickKids and give back," Logan explained. "Today, my friends and I are trying to keep it going through Covid."

The virtual fundraiser will encourage participants to run, walk or bike 25 kilometres throughout the week.

This event has already raised $6800 since May, with a goal of reaching $10,000 by July 10th.

"We are reaching out to everyone to help donate and maybe hopefully signup," Logan says.

To date, Ashley's Angels has raised over $1 million to improve the lives of children with liver and other solid organ transplants.

More information on donating to the cause or participating in the event can be found here.