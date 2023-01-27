Barrie wants feedback on artistry at Allandale Transit Mobility Hub

The future artistry of the Allandale Transit Mobility Hub depends on residents' input.

The City of Barrie is seeking feedback on public art themes to be considered for the future Allandale Transit Mobility Hub, which is currently in the design development stage.

The new hub will be located within Barrie's Allandale area as an inter-regional transit hub next to the existing rail corridor. Once complete, this hub will host transit services and connections between Simcoe County, Muskoka and the Greater Toronto Area.

Opportunities for public art will be considered at various locations within the future site, including the exterior of the main building, the interior waiting area of the main building and the exterior publicly accessible plaza.

The city is seeking feedback on public art themes and functionality. Results will help inform the design and selection of public art features to be incorporated within the site.

The public can provide their feedback through the city's online public engagement platform by completing a survey or submitting ideas or photos of artwork on other transit systems as examples of what they would like to see in Barrie.

Feedback will be accepted until Feb. 16, 2023.