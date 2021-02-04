The City of Barrie is celebrating after winning a provincial award for work on the Dunlop Streetscape Project. The Economic Developers Council of Ontario recognizes excellence in economic development initiatives taken by cities and towns in the province.

The project undertaken in Barrie focused on making the street safer and friendlier to pedestrians as well as increasing the accessibility for all. New street and traffic lights were installed, extra visibility and patio space for downtown businesses as well. Overall, the aesthetic of the downtown core was elevated significantly.

EDCO credits the city with a tremendous makeover of the downtown main street. The project won because it will have a positive impact on the community, will maintain a focus on green initiatives and for the city's collaboration with the BIA.

“We are honoured to be recognized by EDCO for this very important project in our downtown,” said Andrea Miller, General Manager of Infrastructure and Growth Management. “The revitalization of Dunlop will draw more residents and visitors to the downtown for shopping, services and dining which will be critical to theeconomic recovery following COVID”.

The $16-million dollar project won the award in the Urban Building Initiatives category.