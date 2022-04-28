Barrie woman attacked in front yard by random man in daylight assault: police
Police say they arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in Barrie's north end early Tuesday afternoon.
According to Barrie police, officers received a report about the assault having happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Livingstone Street East and St. Vincent Street.
Police say they quickly found and arrested the suspect.
The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Police did not provide details of the attack.
A woman posted to a Facebook group, claiming the victim was assaulted while doing yard work in front of her home.
The post says the man ran up to the victim and "punched her in the face until she fell to the ground," adding he "kicked her repeatedly."
The details in the post are unconfirmed by the police.
Officers charged a 27-year-old Barrie man with assault causing bodily harm.
They confirmed the victim and suspect did not know each other.
