Barrie woman celebrates 106th birthday
A Barrie woman is celebrating her 106th birthday on Wednesday.
Grace Branning has five living generations of her family, a daughter, a granddaughter, two great-granddaughters, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She survived two husbands, marrying her first in 1947 and her second in 1970. She was married to each for 26 years.
Born in 1916, Mrs. Branning has lived through several pandemics and most recently recovered from COVID-19 after becoming infected with the virus.
She has been a resident of the Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf for the past six years.
The Barrie woman has been featured on CTV News several times, including in 2016 for her 100th birthday, which she marked surrounded by family and friends.
At that time, Mrs. Branning said she never expected to reach 100 years.
