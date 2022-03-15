iHeartRadio

Barrie woman charged in crash involving emergency vehicle on Hwy 401

A multi-vehicle collision damaged several vehicles, including an emergency vehicle, on Highway 401 in Dufferin on Tues., March 15, 2022 (OPP_HSD/Twitter)

A Barrie woman has been charged after an overnight multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday.

The collision involving an emergency vehicle happened in the westbound express lanes shortly after midnight in the Dufferin area.

Police say paramedics took one person to the hospital to be treated.

The condition of that individual is not known.

Toronto OPP is investigating the incident.

The OPP Highway Safety Division posted the hashtag 'move over for emergency vehicles' to social media regarding the collision.

The 32-year-old Barrie woman is charged with careless driving.

