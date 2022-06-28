Barrie woman charged with damaging police cruiser during arrest
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police charged a Barrie woman accused of being an "unruly camper" at a campground in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
Provincial police say officers placed the woman under arrest, and while driving her back to the Wiarton OPP station, "the individual caused damage to a police cruiser."
The 21-year-old faces a charge of mischief - damaging or destroying property.
She was released from custody with a court date scheduled in Owen Sound at a later date.
-
World long drive champ Kyle Berkshire has the need for speedWhen you swing a golf club as hard as Kyle Berkshire does you're bound to break some records.
-
Police release photos of Harriston bank robberyWellington County OPP have released photos of a bank robbery that took place last week in Harriston, Ont.
-
Visitation restrictions relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilitiesThe province is changing visitation principles in care homes, clinics, and other care settings to reflect lower COVID-19 transmission rates.
-
Contest promotes using transit to get around Banff, Lake LouiseThe tourism bureau for Banff and Lake Louise has launched a new contest with more than $1,500 in prizes as a way to encourage visitors to use local transit.
-
Mountie cleared by police watchdog after officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018An RCMP officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the province's police watchdog after an officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018.
-
Lytton, B.C., still under evacuation order one year after fireWhat was once a village is now a fire-scarred wasteland that is uninhabitable. It's been a year since a devastating fire tore through Lytton, B.C., and even now, most of the community is under evacuation order.
-
This Ontario city just became the largest in the province to officially pay all employees a living wageThis Ontario city is the largest to be designated an official Living Wage Employer to date.
-
Mama dog helps BC SPCA rescue her nine puppies in Fraser ValleyA dog found on a Fraser Valley property is being hailed as an "amazing mom" after helping BC SPCA officers find and rescue her nine puppies.
-
P.E.I. conservation group spotlights a more natural kind of tourist experienceWild and untouched, Prince Edward Island's natural beauty is something unique to this part of the world.