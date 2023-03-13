Barrie woman charged with impaired after crashing into Penetang Street home

A Barrie woman faces impaired driving charges after crashing through the front of a home in the early morning hours Sunday.

According to police, the collision happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Penetang Street.

One person was home at the time; however, police say no injuries were reported.

Police say the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the road, plowing over the property and slamming into the house, which was significantly damaged.

Officers arrived at the scene and said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, showed signs of impairment.

She was taken to police headquarters and subsequently charged.

The 21-year-old accused has since been released from custody, with a court appearance scheduled for later this month.

Additionally, her licence was suspended for 90 days, and the damaged vehicle was impounded for seven days.