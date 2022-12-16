Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely

A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.

Cassie Korzenko, 32, faces three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm following the collision on Dec. 1.

The pedestrians, including two men with intellectual disabilities and ties to Barrie's Special Olympics community and their support worker, were struck crossing an intersection on their way to a Barrie Colts' game at the Sadlon Arena.

All three are connected to the non-profit organization Empower Simcoe, which has established a GoFundMe campaign for their families.

Empower Simcoe wasn't able to provide an update on their conditions when CTV News reached out, but last week, the organization confirmed all three were improving.

Meanwhile, Korzenko's defence and the Crown are working out details for a full bail hearing while she remains at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

Those close to the 32-year-old mother told CTV News Korzenko has struggled with an addiction to opioids, fentanyl and methamphetamines for years and has been involved in several collisions this year.

Friends noted her struggles became more prevalent during the pandemic.

Korzenko is scheduled for a virtual appearance in court again on Monday, where it's expected a date will be set for a bail hearing.

The allegations against Korzenko have not been tested in court.